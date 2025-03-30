Markets, malls brim with shoppers in final countdown to Eid

As the Islamic holy month draws to a close, the entire nation has turned into a vibrant shopping destination, with individuals thronging markets and malls to buy Eid gifts, clothes, traditional treats and stalls selling colorful bangles and mehndi designs proving to be a major draw for young girls.

According to a report aired by ptv news, the shopping frenzy has reached its peak, with markets and malls overflowing with shoppers. The report highlighted the efforts of vendors and shopkeepers to cater to the massive demand for Eid essentials, and the joyous atmosphere that pervades the shopping centers. Citizens are rushing to take advantage of discount Eid offers, with many shops offering huge discounts on clothing, shoes and accessories.

The report added that the vendors and shopkeepers are catering massive demand for Eid essentials and the joyous atmosphere that pervades the shopping centers. “I have never seen such a huge rush of shoppers before. It is like the whole city is out shopping for Eid!” said a shopper from Lahore city. “We have been selling Eid clothes and accessories for years, but this year’s demand is unprecedented.

We are working round the clock to restock our shelves.” shopkeeper from Lahore’ s Liberty Market said. “I came to the market at 8 am and it was already packed. I managed to get some great deals on clothes and shoes, though!” shopper from Karachi. “Our stall has been selling traditional sweets and desserts for years. This year, we have had to increase our production to meet the demand.” stall owner from Karachi’s Empress Market. “I love the festive atmosphere in the markets during Ramadan. It’s a great time to shop for Eid gifts and clothes.” shopper from Islamabad.

“The markets in Peshawar are always bustling during Ramadan, but this year’s shopping frenzy is something else. I’m loving the energy!” shopper from Peshawar added.

“Our shop has been selling traditional Pashto clothing and accessories for years. This Eid, we’re expecting a huge rush of shoppers.” shopkeeper from Peshawar’ s Chowk Yadgar mentioned. “The mehndi artists are doing an amazing job. I got a beautiful design on my hands and feet.” another shopper from Peshawar. “We are selling a wide range of traditional bangles, including some beautiful handmade designs.” a stall owner from Peshawar’ s Khyber Super Market.

With Ramazan nearing its conclusion, market stalls are abuzz with women seeking matching bangles, an integral part of their Eid finery, where shopkeepers display an enticing palette of colours, designs, accompanied by the melodic clinking of glass, metal.

