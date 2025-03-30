India major supplier of fentanyl precursor chemicals: US Intel

India has emerged as an increasingly significant player in the illicit fentanyl trade, according to a new intelligence report from the United States. This report highlights concerns that are likely to resonate in New Delhi, especially as President Donald Trump uses tariffs to pressure countries he believes are not doing enough to stop the flow of fentanyl into the United States. Fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid that is up to 100 times stronger than morphine, is now the leading cause of overdose deaths in the United States, contributing heavily to the ongoing opioid crisis. For years, China had been known as the primary supplier of both legal fentanyl for severe pain management and illicit precursor chemicals. However, according to the 2025 Annual Threat Assessment (ATA) report published by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in March 2025, India’s role in the illicit trade has been gaining prominence. The ATA report states: “Nonstate groups are often enabled, both directly and indirectly, by state actors, such as China and India, as sources of precursors and equipment for drug traffickers.”