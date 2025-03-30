Mirpur bans pigeon cages on rooftops amid violent disputes

The Mirpur administration in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has imposed a ban on the installation of pigeon sheds or cages on rooftops of residential and commercial buildings in urban areas, citing concerns over law and order.

As spring brings beauty and greenery to Mirpur, it has also sparked an increase in pigeon racing activities, with local youth spending day and night tending to their birds on rooftops. However, these activities have, at times, led to violent disputes, with youths disregarding privacy and engaging in clashes-some of which have escalated into violence.

On several occasions, such altercations have involved the use of weapons, resulting in multiple injuries. In response to these incidents, the district administration has taken action, hoping the new ban will curb such occurrences and restore peace.

District Magistrate Yasir Riaz announced the ban under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which prohibits the installation of pigeon cages, platforms, or any enclosures on rooftops across the district.

“Residents, particularly the youth, often place bets on pigeon races at various times of the day and night, which sometimes lead to violent conflicts,” Riaz explained.

The ban will be enforced for two months, though Riaz clarified that it does not extend to flying pigeons within the city. Residents are still allowed to keep pigeons inside their homes, but the practice of keeping them on rooftops is prohibited.