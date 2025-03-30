CSA hosts MoU signing ceremony with Confucius Institute

The Civil Services Academy hosted a landmark ceremony, marking the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Punjab University Confucius Centre. This historic partnership aims to promote cultural exchange, understanding, and cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Li Hoeteng, Director of the Political and Press Office at the Chinese Consul General Lahore, congratulated the Civil Services Academy and the Confucius Institute at the University of Punjab on their meaningful collaboration. “This project marks a significant milestone in cooperation and partnership between China and Pakistan,” he said.

The ceremony, held at the Iqbal Auditorium Civil Services Academy, was attended by esteemed guests, including Pro-VC Professor Dr. Khalid Mehmood, Director of Political and Press Office Mr. Li Haoteng, Director Professor Dr. Sobia Khurram University of Punjab, and Mr. Farhan Aziz Khawaja, Director General of Civil Services Academy.

Khalid Mehmood, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Punjab University, expressed his delight at the signing of the MoU. “It is a pleasure to have this MoU today, building on our existing partnerships with CSA,” said Mr. Mehmood. “The Confucius Institute at Punjab University was established 10 years ago, and we are thrilled to formalize our collaboration with CSA through this agreement.”

Dr. Sobia Khurram, Host Director of the Institute of Confucius at Punjab University, expressed her enthusiasm for the newly signed MoU. “The Institute of Confucius was established in collaboration with China, with a multifaceted mandate that includes teaching Chinese language courses and promoting cultural activities,” said Dr. Khurram. “We are delighted to expand our collaboration with CSA, exploring avenues for academia-industry-government linkages. We are grateful to Director General Farhan Aziz Khawaja for his cooperation and support in this endeavor.”

The MoU signing ceremony was a significant milestone in the Academy’s efforts to provide its officers with international exposure and training. The partnership will facilitate the launch of a Chinese language course at the Academy, enabling officers to develop into strong professionals who can compete at the international level.