Pakistani cinema struggles with 16 film releases this Eid

Pakistani cinemas will release 16 films this Eid, including six local titles, two Hollywood films, and three Indian Punjabi films. This flood of films seems like an attempt to fill empty screens, rather than a well-planned strategy.

The large number of releases raises concerns about screen overcrowding. Since the number of available screens has dropped since 2018, it’s unclear how these films will compete for attention.

Local films like The Martial Artist and Qulfee are unlikely to attract large audiences, with foreign horror films facing similar challenges. Cinemas are mainly relying on Indian Punjabi films, which have previously performed well.

The focus on releasing films during Eid, without considering quality or star power, highlights the industry’s desperation. Without strong films or effective marketing, this Eid may only serve as a temporary fix for a struggling industry.