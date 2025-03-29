Eidul Fitr confirmed for monday as Shawwal moon is sighted

SUPARCO, Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, has confirmed that the Shawwal moon formed on Saturday at 15:58 PST. This marks a crucial step in determining the start of Eidul Fitr.

By Sunday evening, the moon will be about 27 hours old, making it highly likely that it will be visible in Pakistan. As a result, the chances of celebrating Eid on Monday are strong.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on Sunday evening to officially confirm the moon sighting. Meanwhile, zonal committees in provincial capitals will verify reports from across the country.

If the moon is sighted, Pakistan will celebrate Eidul Fitr on Monday. Therefore, the confirmation will signal the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid festivities.