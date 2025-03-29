Naqvi urges provincial support in national counter-terrorism response

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized on Saturday that the Prime Minister and Army Chief, along with all stakeholders, are united in the fight against terrorism. Chairing the second meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee, Naqvi assured that no decision would be made without consulting the provinces. The meeting focused on strengthening the Counter-Terrorism Departments at the provincial level to improve response capabilities.

Naqvi stressed the need to fully activate these departments in provinces like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, given the challenges they face. He also confirmed that the Counter-Terrorism Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) would be fully activated to enhance federal-level coordination. The meeting reviewed the progress on these initiatives to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts.

In addition, discussions covered the establishment of National and Provincial Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centers to improve intelligence-sharing and threat analysis. The Minister also announced plans to reorganize the Frontier Constabulary into a National Reserve Police to enhance security. Moreover, it was agreed that explosive materials would become a federal subject for better monitoring and control.

Finally, Naqvi highlighted the importance of addressing terrorism concerns with the Afghan government through diplomatic channels, specifically through the Foreign Ministry. He also emphasized the strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for ensuring the security of foreign nationals in the country.