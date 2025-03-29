India responds to Myanmar’s tragedy with immediate earthquake aid

An Indian aid flight landed in Myanmar on Saturday after a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the country. The quake, which caused widespread destruction, has left at least 694 people dead and over 1,600 others injured. Myanmar’s junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, issued an unprecedented call for international help, highlighting the severe damage.

The Indian government responded swiftly, sending a C-130 military transport plane loaded with essential supplies. The aid included hygiene kits, food parcels, blankets, and other necessities. In addition, a search-and-rescue team and medical professionals accompanied the flight to assist those in need.

The earthquake, the most powerful in Myanmar in over 100 years, caused widespread devastation. Buildings collapsed, bridges were destroyed, and roads buckled across the country. The second-largest city, Mandalay, experienced severe damage, with tremors also felt in nearby countries like Thailand.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar confirmed the aid and assured that more would follow. The international response to Myanmar’s crisis has begun, with further assistance expected as the situation develops.