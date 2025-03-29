Honda Atlas fuels Pakistan’s export dreams with first shipment to Japan

In a significant move for Pakistan’s auto industry, Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited has officially begun exporting Completely Built Units (CBUs). The first shipment of 40 Honda City cars has been sent to Japan. This marks a crucial milestone for the country’s growing automobile sector.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Haroon Akhtar Khan, praised Honda Atlas for its dedication during the export ceremony. He expressed optimism, stating that the country’s auto sector is now ready to compete on the global stage. This development aligns with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of export-led industrial growth.

While Pakistan’s auto sector, dominated by Toyota’s Indus Motors, Honda Atlas, and Pak Suzuki, mainly relies on assembling imported parts, recent steps indicate a shift. Both Honda and Indus Motor Company have made moves to establish Pakistan as an export hub, despite challenges like high production costs and volatile exchange rates.

The government remains committed to supporting the industry with favorable policies. Akhtar urged local manufacturers to explore global markets, emphasizing that increasing exports will boost industrial growth in the country.