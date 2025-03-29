Karachi Kings set for PSL 10 with new coaching team under Ravi Bopara

Karachi Kings have announced Ravi Bopara as the new head coach for the HBL Pakistan Super League season 10. Bopara, a former player and coach for the Kings, has a deep understanding of the team’s dynamics. He has previously played for the franchise from 2016 to 2019 and served as a captain, assistant coach, and batting coach. His extensive experience in T20 cricket makes him a strong choice to lead the team this season.

Mohammad Masroor has been promoted to high-performance coach for PSL 10. Masroor has a long history with Karachi Kings, having worked as the fielding coach and assistant coach. His expertise in player development and strategy will be crucial for enhancing the team’s performance in the upcoming season.

The franchise also thanked Phil Simmons, the outgoing head coach, for his exceptional work during PSL 9. Simmons helped shape the Kings’ approach and laid the groundwork for a more competitive squad. The team wished him well in his new role as head coach of the Bangladesh national team.

Owner Salman Iqbal expressed confidence in the new coaching team. He stated that Bopara’s leadership and Masroor’s promotion reflect their commitment to the franchise’s success. The 10th edition of PSL begins on April 11, with Karachi Kings playing their first match on April 12 at the National Bank Stadium against Multan Sultans.