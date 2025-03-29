National Savings Schemes see Rs23bn inflow in Feb

The net receipts of Savings Mobilized by National Savings Schemes (NSS) stood at Rs23.33 billion in February as compared to receipts of Rs31.16bn in the previous month, the latest data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed today. Breaking down the figures, the Defence Saving Certificates (DSC) experienced a net outflow of Rs1.03bn in January 2025, indicating that more funds were withdrawn from DSCs than invested during this month.

Meanwhile, the Regular Income Certificates (RIC) recorded an inflow of Rs6.63bn, and Rs3.51bn was injected into the Special Savings Certificates (SSC).

Similarly, Rs2.55bn was injected into Prize Bonds.

Moreover, other savings categories within NSS recorded receipts totaling Rs17.27bn. However, it declined substantially compared to Rs22.46bn in the previous month. To note, in the 8MFY25, the net inflows from Savings Mobilized by NSS stood at Rs141.62bn.