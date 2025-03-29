Rupee strengthens by 5 paisa against USD

The Pakistani rupee (PKR) strengthened by 5.27 paisa or 0.02% against the US dollar in Friday’s interbank session to settle the trade at PKR 280.16 per USD, compared to the previous closing of 280.22. Throughout the day, the currency saw an intraday high (bid) of 280.60 and a low (ask) of 280.15. In the open market, exchange companies quoted the dollar at 279.50 for buying and 282.10 for selling. In comparison to major currencies, PKR depreciated 81.18 paisa or 0.27% against the Euro, closing at 302.42 compared to the previous value of 301.61. Against the British Pound, PKR deteriorated by 1.15 rupees or 0.32% to 362.97 compared to 361.82 a day ago. The local unit depreciated 78.50 paisa or 0.25% against Swiss franc to close at 317.75. Against the Japanese Yen, PKR’s value depreciated 0.05 paisa or 0.03% to close the session at 1.8619 versus 1.8614 a day ago. Pakistani Rupee depreciated 0.36 paisa or 0.01% against Chinese Yuan to close at 38.58 from 38.57. The local currency gained by 0.41 paisa or 0.01% against Saudi Riyal to 74.69. While it increased by 1.43 paisa or 0.02% against the U.A.E Dirham to close at 76.28.