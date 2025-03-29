Gold price hits new high: Rs2,380 gain per tola

Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a sharp increase on Friday following a rise in international rates. According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola surged by Rs 2,380, reaching Rs 323,380. Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold saw a rise of Rs 2,041, now standing at Rs 277,246, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold climbed to Rs 254,151, reflecting an increase of Rs 1,871. On the global market, gold prices also experienced an upward trend, with the per-ounce rate reaching $3,074, marking a $22 increase from the previous trading session. The rising international prices, coupled with fluctuations in exchange rates, have directly impacted the local bullion market. Silver prices also followed suit, recording an increase both locally and internationally. In Pakistan, the price of 24-karat silver per tola rose by Rs 30, bringing it to Rs 3,610, while 10 grams of 24-karat silver is now priced at Rs 3,096, after a Rs 27 hike. The international silver rate also climbed by $0.30, reaching $34.40 per ounce.