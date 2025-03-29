High-level huddle decides to reinforce national narrative against terrorism

A high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to counter extremist narratives comprehensively, reinforcing the national stance against terrorism, sources said.

The meeting, held here at the Prime Minister’s House on Friday, was attended by civil and military leadership, along with representatives from all four provinces, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Officials resolved to expose the perpetrators of the Jaffar Express attack and aggressively counter anti-state campaigns on traditional and digital media.

It was agreed that the National Action Plan (NAP) would be used to strengthen the national narrative, with authorities directed to develop an active and effective counter-narrative against terrorism and extremism. The huddle also decided to prevent any content threatening national security and harmony while ensuring better coordination among provinces.

To engage the youth, films and dramas will incorporate national themes to effectively counter extremist propaganda.

Furthermore, digital media will be used to disseminate pro-state content and tackle misinformation, including deepfake content, with verified information. The government will also integrate terrorism awareness into the national curriculum to educate future generations about its dangers.

The government’s move comes against the backdrop of increased terrorist attacks in the country with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan emerging as the worst-affected provinces.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday called for an end to terrorism, economic instability, and internal divisions in Pakistan, highlighting that sacrificing national interest for personal gain is a betrayal of the country’s hard-won sacrifices.

Addressing the “Rab-e-Zuljalal Ka Ehsan, Pakistan” event in Islamabad on Friday, the premier urged people from all walks of life to come forward and play their role in tackling the country’s economic, social, and security challenges.

“Today, the Pakistan Army is once again laying down lives to eliminate terrorism, yet our nation remains divided – plagued by religious hatred, ethnic rifts, and the prioritization of personal ambitions over national interest,” he said, adding, “Such thinking is an act of disloyalty.” Reflecting on the sacrifices made for Pakistan’s independence and stability, PM Shehbaz lamented that the country still struggles with internal discord. “Instead of witnessing progress and prosperity, we see a fragmented nation where individual dreams come at the cost of national unity, honour, and stability,” he said.

He stressed the need for a collective national decision to set aside egos and personal desires in favour of Pakistan’s greater interest. “There can be no greater service to Pakistan than to submit our egos and ambitions to the will of the nation,” he added.

Highlighting Pakistan’s status as a nuclear power, PM Shehbaz expressed gratitude to God for the country’s atomic capability, attained in 1998. “Whether it is an eternal enemy or a close adversary, Allah has blessed this nation not only with a brave army but also with nuclear strength,” he said. “If anyone dares cast an evil eye on us, this nation will crush them.”

The prime minister urged national reconciliation, unity, and the burying of political differences to help Pakistan reclaim its rightful place in the world. He also underlined that Pakistan was not founded to remain dependent on foreign loans. “We must turn Pakistan into an economic fortress,” he said, warning that political independence is meaningless without economic freedom.

Citing the Constitution, the PM noted that the state is bound to enable citizens to lead their lives in accordance with Islamic principles, and no law can be made that contradicts the Quran and Sunnah.

He emphasised that Pakistan must follow the difficult path taken by all successful nations if it wants to stand on its feet and become an economic power. “If we move forward together, this country will not only surpass its neighbours in a few years but will also fulfill the vision of Quaid-e-Azam,” he declared.

The prime minister also expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, condemning the actions of occupying forces. “Israel has once again violated the ceasefire and resumed its brutal genocide of Palestinians. Over 50,000 Palestinians have been martyred – this is sheer oppression beyond human endurance,” he said. PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Palestine and Kashmir. “Until they achieve freedom, all 240 million Pakistanis will continue to stand with them. We pray that Allah grants freedom to our oppressed brothers and sisters in the occupied regions.”