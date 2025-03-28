Whirlwind Meetings

Silver lining or a lesson? There’s a lot that needs to be unpacked on a flurry of high-level meetings planned by Tariq Fatemi, a key aide to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to Washington DC. Clearly, the government, even if it claims otherwise, is in no mood to open yet another can of worms, in the wake of reports suggesting US lawmakers’ inclination towards sanctions against certain officials.

Our bromance with the US has always been a mix of cooperation and contention. While shared strategic interests have brought us together, disagreements have closely followed. If it were not for America’s demand to “do more” against the wave of terrorism sweeping across the homeland, there would be concerns over governance or foreign policies.

Having served the elder Sharif in a similar capacity, Mr Fatemi, a seasoned operator, knows soft power alone won’t salvage this. His presence at the Pakistan Day reception, flanked by senior U.S. officials, offered optics of goodwill. In order to actually put forward a strong case, Pakistan needed a combination of unprecedented foreign policy overtures as well as some serious work in the kitchen.

Adding another layer to this scenario is the unrelenting lobbying activity by PTI, which realised the merit of influencing US lawmakers quite early in the game. Of course, it does not need to be said that their campaigns, which found some traction among select members of Congress, have come at the expense of the entire country’s credibility. You cannot simply make new rules just because you are losing. There’s no denying the scrutiny of the Sharif government has increased in certain circles, amplifying narratives critical of its policies. Despite this, Islamabad appears more focused on strengthening diplomatic ties through direct engagement rather than through external lobbying efforts.

Going forward, Pakistan must take a multi-dimensional approach. Strengthening democratic institutions and implementing meaningful anti-corruption measures will not only help address international concerns but also align with public demands for better governance at home.

Meanwhile, we need a balanced foreign policy; engaging with multiple global partners while safeguarding its national interests. Reducing reliance on any single country and fostering diverse diplomatic and economic relationships can enhance its position on the world stage.

Islamabad’s elites must decide: cling to hollow theatrics or forge a legacy of reform. The world-and Pakistan’s 250 million citizens-are done waiting for promises. *