Mehmood Booti Rehabilitation Project

Mehmood Booti has a long history of serving as a dumping site. During the Black Death epidemic, famines under Akbar’s regime, and the War of Independence, it was used as a burial ground. This vast area on the periphery of ancient Lahore was once considered abominable and remained neglected for quite some time. Over the years, it became a dumping ground for debris and waste. In 1997, the area was officially designated as Lahore’s primary landfill site, a role it fulfilled until 2016, when a larger landfill at Lakhodair took over the function.

The once abandoned and hazardous site is now undergoing a transformation into a highly usable, energy-generating space. The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) has undertaken the Herculean challenge of turning this forsaken wasteland into an ecological haven. The project is divided into two phases, with the primary objective of making this environmentally hazardous area eco-friendly. Spanning 43 acres, the site is being converted into Pakistan’s first dumpsite-turned-urban forest and solar park. RUDA has allocated 5 billion rupees for this ambitious initiative.

The rehabilitation of the Mehmood Booti dumpsite encompasses a range of solutions, from foundational restoration to advanced sustainability measures. The project navigates multiple challenges, including leachate management, gas recovery, and the establishment of an urban forest and solar park.

The urban forest will enhance and restore ecological balance. Additionally, the development of the solar park will harness renewable energy resources, playing a crucial role in mitigating smog and air pollution hazards. RUDA is implementing a holistic approach by integrating sustainable environmental practices with renewable energy initiatives. This long-term strategy is designed not only to improve the environment but also to generate revenue, supporting global carbon reduction efforts.

For nearly two decades, the Mehmood Booti dumpsite symbolized environmental decay. Today, it is on the cusp of a glorious rebirth.

A crucial aspect of this project is the urgent need to eliminate greenhouse gases such as methane (CH4) and carbon dioxide (CO2), which have long been major contributors to hazardous pollution and serious health concerns. The project aims to achieve sustainable environmental goals through the adoption of environmentally friendly strategies, including Flare Gas Recovery Technology (FGRT) and Leachate Treatment Plant (LTP). FGRT works by recovering and repurposing gases and emissions, particularly methane, before they are released into the atmosphere. Methane, a significant component of landfill gas, is a valuable resource that can be captured, processed, and sold as a renewable energy source. This process mitigates harmful greenhouse gas emissions. Meanwhile, LTP plays a vital role in treating leachate, which is responsible for contaminating groundwater, surface water, and soil with toxic organic and inorganic pollutants.

The urban forest extends across 31 acres of the dumpsite, while an 11-acre solar park will transform the site into a sustainable and energy-efficient environment. The solar park, with a projected capacity of 5 MW, will harness the region’s abundant sunlight, making a substantial contribution to Pakistan’s renewable energy landscape. Brownfield sites, such as landfills, often pose environmental and health risks, making them difficult to redevelop for conventional land uses. However, they provide a unique opportunity for solar energy development. This project not only addresses severe environmental challenges posed by the 13 million tons of waste accumulated over decades but also introduces innovative solutions to repurpose waste into hydrogen energy.

According to the Climate Risk Index 2025, Pakistan ranked among the top ten countries most affected by extreme weather events in 2022. The country has experienced an increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events such as floods, droughts, cyclones, torrential rainstorms, and heat waves. RUDA’s initiative aims to reduce pollution, cut carbon emissions by one million tons over 15 years (2026-2040), and align Pakistan with global sustainability goals through the Mehmood Booti Rehabilitation Project. To ensure sustainability, the project aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, and SDG 13: Climate Action. For nearly two decades, the Mehmood Booti dumpsite symbolized environmental decay. Today, it is on the cusp of a glorious rebirth. The Mehmood Booti project is a story of redemption, proving that even the most battered landscapes can rise from the ashes and flourish once more.

