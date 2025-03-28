Scotty McCreery takes a tumble mid performance

American Idol season 10 winner, Scotty McCreery is making headlines, but not for his singing this time. The country star had a bit of an unexpected mishap while performing on March 25 during the opening of Kane Brown’s High Road Tour. While the 31-year-old singer was entertaining the crowd, he took a literal tumble, much to the amusement of his crew and fans.

In a video shared on social media, Scotty McCreery can be seen pretending to fire an imaginary shotgun into the air, only to lose his balance and fall. He landed awkwardly on his left wrist but quickly bounced back to his feet. Scotty McCreery joked about the incident, saying, “Who put that there?” with the caption, “The Stage: 1, Me: 0.”

Backstage, Scotty McCreery’s crew had a laugh about the mishap. When asked about the highlight of the night, one crew member said, “Scotty falling.” Another joked, “Glad he didn’t hurt himself, but it was just a little enjoyable.”

The fall comes just days after Scotty McCreery spoke about his upcoming European tour. Scotty McCreery told media on March 19 that he was looking forward to the UK shows, saying, “My parents, my in-laws, my wife, my kid… we’ll make a little family vacation out of the European tour.”

Scotty McCreery, who won American Idol in 2011, is no stranger to the spotlight, but it seems this time, he’s stealing the show for all the wrong reasons. Nonetheless, fans are excited for Scotty McCreery’s upcoming performances, and hopefully, fewer stage mishaps next time.

Earlier, Doug Kiker, the Alabama native known as the “Singing Garbage Man” from American Idol who made Katy Perry cry, has passed away at the age of 32.

His sisters, Angela Evans and Donna Kiker Carrillos-Ramirez, confirmed his death in separate Facebook posts. His former fiancée, Valerie Cook, told media that he died on Monday. The cause of death has not been revealed.

Doug Kiker became a fan favourite on American Idol season 18 when he auditioned in 2020. The garbage collector impressed judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan with his heartfelt version of Rascal Flatts’ “Bless the Broken Road.”