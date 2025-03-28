Aamir Khan opens up about struggle to overcome depression after first breakup

Bollywood star Aamir Khan has opened up about his emotional struggles after his divorce from Reena Dutta.

In a conversation with a podcast, he shared how deeply affected he was by the separation.

After ending his 16-year marriage in 2002, Aamir felt lost and depressed. He revealed, “When Reena and I broke up the first time, I was in mourning for almost two to three years. I wasn’t working or listening to scripts. I was alone at home and for almost 1.5 years, I drank a lot. You will be shocked to know that I was a teetotaler.”

Previously a non-drinker, Aamir began drinking heavily and would finish a bottle every day. He described himself as “Devdas,” someone hurting himself due to lost love.

He added that he used to drink a bottle of alcohol every day. “After the split up, I didn’t know what to do. I couldn’t sleep at night and I started drinking. From someone who didn’t drink at all, I went to being someone who drank an entire bottle in a day. I was like Devdas.

Someone who is trying to destroy themselves. I did that for 1.5 years. I was in a deep depression,” the actor added. Eventually, Aamir Khan understood the importance of acceptance. He said, “You have to face your losses and accept that what was yours is no longer there. Cherish the memories and understand their value.” This realisation helped him overcome his depression and stop drinking completely.

After Reena, Aamir married Kiran Rao in 2005. They stayed together for 16 years and have a son named Azad. They parted ways in 2021 but remain friendly.

Recently, on his 60th birthday, Aamir Khan introduced his new partner, Gauri Spratt. He feels happy and “settled” with her but mentioned that he might not marry again because of his age.