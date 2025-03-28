US defense secretary Pete Hegseth faces backlash over Islamophobic tattoo

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has sparked backlash after revealing a tattoo reading “kafir,” an Arabic term meaning “infidel.” He shared the image on his X account, which has led to accusations of Islamophobia.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) condemned the tattoo, calling it a sign of anti-Muslim hostility. They also criticized Hegseth for publicly displaying his opposition to Islam through the tattoo.

This is not the first time Hegseth has faced controversy. He has previously been linked to allegations of making anti-Muslim comments, and his Crusader-themed tattoos have also raised concerns.

Criticism over Hegseth’s actions comes amid broader scrutiny of the US military. Some lawmakers are calling for an investigation and even his resignation due to these controversies.