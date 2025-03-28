Deadly earthquake hits Myanmar and Thailand, over 150 confirmed dead

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar and parts of Thailand on Friday, killing over 150 people. Officials fear the death toll may rise as more information comes in.

Myanmar reported at least 144 deaths and over 700 injuries. The epicenter was near Mandalay, where buildings were severely damaged. A strong aftershock of 6.4 magnitude followed, worsening the situation.

In Thailand, nine people died, including eight in the collapse of a 33-story building in Bangkok. Around 90 people are still missing, and rescue teams are working hard to find survivors.

Rescue operations are ongoing in both countries. Emergency services are racing against time to locate those trapped under the rubble.