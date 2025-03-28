PM Shehbaz calls for unity, criticizes personal agendas over national interest

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for national unity and stressed the importance of putting the country’s interests first. He said that sacrificing the nation’s well-being for personal gain is a betrayal of Pakistan’s sacrifices. He spoke at the “Rab-e-Zuljalal Ka Ehsan, Pakistan” event in Islamabad.

The prime minister pointed out that Pakistan is still fighting against terrorism and internal divisions. He blamed religious hatred and ethnic differences for the country’s lack of progress. He urged citizens to take action and work together to solve Pakistan’s problems.

PM Shehbaz also talked about Pakistan’s nuclear power and thanked God for the country’s strength. He reassured the nation that any enemy threat would be defeated. He added that Pakistan needs to focus on becoming economically strong to remain politically independent.

Furthermore, PM Shehbaz showed solidarity with the people of Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir. He condemned the violence by occupying forces and promised that Pakistan will continue to support these regions until they gain freedom.