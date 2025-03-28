Netflix drops documentary trailer for ‘Stranger Things: the first shadow’ broadway show

Netflix has released a trailer for its upcoming documentary, Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things: The First Shadow. The documentary gives a behind-the-scenes look at how the stage show was made. It will premiere on Netflix on April 15, just before the Broadway show opens on April 22.

Directed by Jon Halperin, the documentary shows the hard work of the cast and crew during the making of the play. It highlights the challenges they faced while preparing for the show, which fans and critics were excited about.

The play, which was a big hit in London, will soon debut on Broadway at the Marquis Theater. Director Stephen Daldry talks about how they turned Stranger Things into a live show that surprises and amazes the audience.

The Duffer Brothers, creators of Stranger Things, shared their excitement for the stage version. They said the play was beyond their expectations and one of the most thrilling experiences they’ve had. The documentary also shows first-look images from the Broadway production, including actor Louis McCartney as Henry Creel.