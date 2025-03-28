Texas declares march 23 as ‘Pakistan Day’ to honor Pakistani Texans

The Texas House of Representatives has officially recognized March 23 as “Pakistan Day,” celebrating the contributions of Pakistani-Americans in the state. The resolution was introduced by State Representative Dr. Suleman Lalani. It honors Pakistani Texans for their impact on Texas’ social, religious, linguistic, and economic life.

Pakistan’s Consul General in Texas, Muhammad Aftab Chaudhry, was present at the event. He met with House Speaker Dustin Burrows and thanked him for his support in passing the resolution.

Consul General Chaudhry also invited Burrows and Texas leaders to visit Pakistan. The goal is to strengthen economic and cultural ties between Texas and Pakistan.

Later, an iftar dinner was hosted by Representative Lalani at the Texas Capitol. The event brought together lawmakers and local dignitaries to celebrate the new resolution and foster further cooperation between the two regions.