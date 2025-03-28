Swastik Chakraborty’s funny prank on Virat Kohli leaves RCB dressing room in laughter

Swastik Chakraborty, a young player of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), recently created a hilarious moment in the dressing room. After a match in Kolkata, he opened Virat Kohli’s bag without permission and took out his perfume. This funny incident had all the players laughing.

RCB fast bowler Yash Dayal shared the story on social media, explaining how the entire dressing room reacted. While Kohli watched the scene quietly, his teammates couldn’t stop laughing. Rajat Patidar, the team captain, mentioned that Kohli was just sitting there, wondering what Swastik was doing.

Swastik later explained that he just wanted to make sure Kohli wasn’t using a bad perfume. He said, “Virat Kohli is like our big brother.” He added that when Kohli asked how the perfume smelled, he responded, “It was good, I was just checking for him.”

Despite the laughter, Kohli didn’t say anything about the incident. It was a light-hearted moment that brought joy to the team after a busy match.