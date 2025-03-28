Kamran Akmal and Aiza Akmal share their wedding story

Kamran Akmal and his wife, Aiza Akmal, recently appeared on a TV show where they shared the story of their marriage. The couple revealed interesting details about their relationship and how it came to be. Aiza shared that their marriage was arranged, and it was her brother, Umar Akmal, who first suggested it. The proposal was accepted after their parents were convinced.

Aiza explained that her first meeting with Kamran’s family happened when her brother had an accident. Kamran’s father visited their house, and that’s when they began talking about marriage. After a few more meetings, both families agreed, and the engagement was finalized.

However, Kamran admitted that he was initially unhappy about the arranged marriage. He wanted to focus on his cricket career. When his parents told him about the proposal after his West Indies tour, Kamran got upset. He stayed angry for a week, but after meeting Aiza, he changed his mind and agreed to marry her.

Aiza also recalled her first meeting with Kamran at her brother’s school. Kamran was a guest there, and she didn’t like him at first. She even refused the proposal initially because she wanted to continue her studies and didn’t want to marry a cricketer. Kamran explained that Aiza had concerns about cricketers having many affairs, but now she trusts him more.