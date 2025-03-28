Sami Ul Hasan steps down as PCB communications director after six years

Sami Ul Hasan has announced his departure from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as the Director of Media and Communications. He will step down after the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, ending his six-year tenure. His decision marks the conclusion of a career that began in March 2019.

Previously, Sami worked with the PCB from 2002 to 2004 before rejoining the organization after a 13-year career at the International Cricket Council (ICC). As Head of Media and Communications at the ICC, Sami played a key role in media relations and digital strategy. At PCB, he was responsible for managing media relations and strengthening the board’s digital presence.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmad Syed praised Sami’s contributions. He acknowledged Sami’s role in modernizing communication strategies, improving media relations, and elevating the digital landscape. His efforts have left a lasting impact on the PCB’s growth during a transformative period.

Sami expressed gratitude for his time with the PCB, highlighting the evolution of the Media, Communications, and Digital team. As he steps away, he takes pride in knowing that the department has grown into a respected, highly professional unit. His departure comes during a crucial year for Pakistan cricket, with the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 approaching.