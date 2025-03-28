Oakland coliseum set to host Major League Cricket’s Historic 2025 Matches

In 2025, the historic Oakland Coliseum will host Major League Cricket (MLC) for the first time. The stadium, formerly home to the Oakland Athletics and Raiders, will feature nine matches, starting with the season opener on June 12. It will also be the home ground for the San Francisco Unicorns. To prepare, the stadium will install drop-in pitches and reduce its seating capacity to 12,000.

MLC has steadily grown since its launch in 2023, with previous matches held in Texas and Florida. Adding the Oakland Coliseum marks another milestone for the league’s expansion. MLC’s third season will feature six teams competing in a month-long tournament. The T20 format, lasting about 3.5 hours, aims to attract American sports fans.

The Bay Area, home to the second-largest cricket fan base in the U.S., is excited about this new development. Cricket enthusiasts like Omer Chaudhary, a local fan, are thrilled to have professional matches close to home. The Coliseum’s addition to cricket and football will make it the first stadium in North America to host both sports.

MLC has signed a one-year deal with Oakland, generating $3 million in revenue for the city. While the deal is short-term, the league is aiming to grow its presence ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where cricket will return to the Games. Tickets for MLC’s season go on sale Thursday.