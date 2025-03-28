Babar and Rizwan’s return boosts Pakistan’s ODI hopes, says Aaqib Javed

Pakistan’s head coach, Aaqib Javed, has expressed confidence in his team ahead of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting on Friday in Napier. Javed emphasized the importance of fast bowling, particularly in New Zealand’s conditions, and believes his experienced batters will perform well. He also noted that Pakistan’s struggles in the Champions Trophy were due to flat batting surfaces, but the seaming pitches in New Zealand will favor Pakistan’s fast bowlers.

Javed pointed out that the conditions in New Zealand are similar to those in Australia and South Africa, where Pakistan’s fast bowlers excelled. He is confident that Pakistan can restrict New Zealand under 200 runs and that their experienced batting lineup, featuring Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, will secure good results. Haris Rauf’s retention for the series was also highlighted, with Javed praising Rauf’s strong performances in similar conditions.

Defending Pakistan’s ODI structure, Javed explained that the team remains stable despite challenges following the Champions Trophy. He mentioned that the team carried four senior batters—Babar Azam, Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, and Imam ul-Haq—to provide consistency. While there are changes in T20 formats, the ODI setup remains well-balanced, he added.

Looking ahead, Javed is optimistic about Pakistan’s future in white-ball cricket, particularly with the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup. He believes the team is well-equipped for different conditions and that the youngsters in T20s will continue to develop, especially after their experience in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).