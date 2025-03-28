Putin calls for temporary Ukraine government to facilitate peace talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested placing Ukraine under a temporary administration to facilitate new elections and peace talks. Speaking in Murmansk, Putin emphasized that the new administration, supported by the U.N., the U.S., European countries, and Russia’s partners, would lead Ukraine to a capable government. This move would aim to create a government trusted by the people, paving the way for peace negotiations.

Putin’s proposal addresses his long-standing complaint about the legitimacy of Ukraine’s leadership, especially President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose mandate ends in May 2024. Putin’s comments came amidst U.S. efforts to engage both Russia and Ukraine in separate talks to find a peaceful resolution. Despite these efforts, Ukraine has rejected any suggestions questioning Zelenskyy’s legitimacy, citing legal restrictions on elections during wartime.

In addition to his political proposals, Putin praised U.S. President Donald Trump’s willingness to negotiate directly with Russia, contrasting it with the approach of President Joe Biden. The Kremlin leader also reiterated that Russia seeks peaceful solutions but is not willing to compromise its own interests. Meanwhile, European leaders have continued efforts to support Ukraine, including strengthening its military and discussing a potential foreign “reassurance force.”

Russia continues to hold about 20% of Ukrainian territory after more than three years of conflict. Despite setbacks, Putin claimed Russia is steadily advancing toward its goals. He also expressed Russia’s readiness to cooperate with countries like China, India, and North Korea, while criticizing Europe’s inconsistent actions. These developments indicate that the conflict may continue as both sides seek a way forward.