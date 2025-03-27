Terror attacks keep Balochistan on edge

A powerful explosion struck Quetta’s Double Road, killing at least three people and injuring 21 others, including security personnel, shopkeepers, and bystanders.

The blast targeted a police van on routine patrol, severely injuring officers inside the vehicle. According to Police Surgeon Dr Ayesha Faiz, three people lost their lives in the attack, while multiple injured individuals remain in critical condition. Dr Abdul Hadi, the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Sandeman Hospital, confirmed that four victims are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Dr Arbab Kamran, the Managing Director of the Trauma Centre, said that emergency medical aid is being provided to all the injured.

Following the explosion, authorities declared an emergency at Sandeman Hospital, summoning all doctors and medical staff on an urgent basis. The area has been cordoned off, and security forces have launched an investigation into the attack.

Balochistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks in recent months, with security forces frequently being targeted.

President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the blast and expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of precious lives in the terrorist attack.

The president said such heinous acts during the holy month of Ramadan reflect the nefarious designs of terrorists. He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the deceased and commiserated with the bereaved families. The president also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

Strongly condemning the Quetta blast, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed an investigation into the incident and bring the culprits to justice.

The prime minister offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls. The premier also directed to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

“We will not allow the miscreants’ nefarious designs to succeed,” the PM said and vowed to continue the war against terrorism until its completely eradicated from the country.

Separately, at least six passengers were killed in a brutal attack on a Karachi-bound bus in Gwadar’s Kalmat area on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred in the Kalmat area, where five people died instantly, and one succumbed to injuries later while receiving treatment at the hospital. Authorities confirmed that the victims, all travelling to Karachi, included a man from Multan.

The workers, who were involved in tubewell installation in Langzai, were targeted and killed by gunmen. Local officials confirmed that the victims were from Sadiqabad, Punjab.

Also, a station house officer (SHO) and his colleagues remained unharmed when their vehicle was caught in an explosion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur area on Thursday, police confirmed.

Bajaur District Police Officer (DPO) Waqas Rafique said that the explosion targeted a vehicle belonging to Khar police station SHO Rashid Ahmed near Tang Khatta Pul, adding that no casualties were reported in the explosion. “Police are at the scene and security has been tightened,” DPO Rafique said. “The bomb was planted at the side of the road and heavily damaged the SHO’s vehicle.

Moreover, armed men killed seven members of a family in Balochistan’s Sohbatpur district and set the house on fire.