Govt decides to cap private medical colleges’ fee

The Committee on Medical Education Reforms on Thursday determined that the annual tuition fee for private medical and dental colleges should be capped at Rs 1.8 million.

The committee which was constituted by the Prime Minister of Pakistan and chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister, has successfully reached a consensus decision.

After careful evaluation of the financial data and justifications provided by the institutions and based on the recommendations of the sub-committee, the Committee on Medical Education Reforms made this decision, setting a cap on the tuition fee for private MBBS and BDS programs.

The committee determined this cap with annual increase based on the CPI inflation rate, applicable for a period of five years for MBBS programs and four years for BDS programs.

This fee structure will be publicly declared and enforced, ensuring transparency in the tuition fee determination process.

However, institutions that believe their financial needs require a higher fee up to a maximum of Rs 2.5 million will be allowed to submit a detailed financial justification to the PM&DC.

The justification must include a breakdown of the costs driving the need for the higher fee, evidence of additional educational services or facilities offered to students, and a comparison with other institutions adhering to the standard fee structure.

It is essential that any fee increases not supported by solid financial reasoning are not accepted. The committee has emphasized that only justified increases will be entertained to maintain fairness and ensure that education remains affordable.

This landmark decision is a step forward in addressing the long-standing issue of skyrocketing tuition fees, making medical education more accessible to students from all financial backgrounds, particularly those from lower-income families.

By making education affordable and transparent, the government’s commitment to reforming and standardizing medical education in Pakistan continues to gain momentum.

The committee extended its profound appreciation to the Deputy Prime Minister for his visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to education reform.

His commitment to the cause has been instrumental in driving this important initiative forward.

Additionally, the committee acknowledged Federal Minister Mustafa Kamal for his proactive efforts in recognizing the concerns of the public and prioritizing the affordability of education.

Acknowledgments were also given to Dr. Mukhtar AhmAd Bharath, Minister for State Health, Nadeem Mahbub, Federal Secretary of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination for their invaluable facilitation of the process, and to Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj, President of Pakistan PM&DC for providing constant oversight and clarity throughout the entire process.

The committee also commended the hard work of the sub-committee, under the chairmanship of Prof. Dr. Masood Gondal, whose exhaustive analysis of tuition fees and financial justifications provided by private colleges played a vital role in shaping these recommendations.

The committee acknowledged the need for private institutions to maintain financial sustainability while ensuring the delivery of high-quality education.

The PM&DC’s role remains clear, tuition fees must reflect the true cost of providing quality education while ensuring that institutions operate sustainably without exploiting students.

The committee remains fully committed to ensuring that medical education in Pakistan remains accessible, affordable, and of the highest quality, safeguarding the welfare of both students and the broader healthcare system in the country.

This crucial step marks a significant moment in ensuring the affordability and accessibility of medical education in Pakistan.

The key participants of the meeting were Dr. Tariq Bajwa (co-chair), Mustafa Kamal Federal Minister for Health, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath Minister of State for Health, Nadeem Mahbub Federal Secretary Ministry of Health, Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj President PM&DC, Prof. Dr. Masud Gondal Vice President CPSP, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal VC STMU, Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Mahmud Aurangzeb Dean Khyber Medical College Peshawar, Dr. Riaz Shabaz Junjua General Secretary PAMI, Dr. Ghazanfar Ali Vice President PAMI, Dr. Adil H. Haider Dean AKU, Karachi.

The issue of rising tuition fees in private medical colleges has been a subject of ongoing concern for the public, students, and parents alike.

The PM&DC Council has previously addressed these concerns in its meetings on June 4, 2022, December 10, 2023, and February 23, 2024.

A sub-committee, led by Prof. Dr. Masood Gondal, was formed in response to the Council’s decision on February 27, 2025, to resolve the issue of excessive fee hikes.

This sub-committee, after conducting thorough analysis over three meetings, consulted stakeholders, including representatives from private institutions and the Pakistan Association of Medical Institutes (PAMI), to obtain comprehensive feedback on the matter.