Govt decides to shut down 392 seed companies for non compliance

The federal government on Thursday decided to shut down 392 seed companies that it said had failed to meet regulatory standards set by the National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority (NSDRA), the Ministry of Food Security said in a statement.

The decision was made during the second meeting of NSDRA’s board of governors, presided over by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The meeting focused on ensuring the availability of high-quality certified seeds across Pakistan in line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision for agricultural development.

During the meeting, strict actions were decided to improve seed quality, and it was emphasized that certified seeds must be the primary focus.

The minister stressed that the government remains committed to the strict enforcement of quality standards in the agricultural sector. He emphasised that strict enforcement of quality standards is crucial for the growth of the agricultural sector.

According to the statement, a third-party audit of seed companies was discussed in detail during the meeting, with NSDRA and the Federal Seed Certification Department reviewing the findings. Based on the audit data, authorities moved forward with the decision to revoke the licenses of the 392 companies that failed to comply with prescribed standards.

Board members unanimously endorsed the move, highlighting the necessity of stringent regulatory oversight to improve seed quality.

“The government aims to ensure that only certified, high-quality seeds are available to farmers, ultimately enhancing crop yields and contributing to national food security,” the minister said.

Rana Tanveer reiterated that the Ministry of Food Security was committed to taking decisive measures to uplift the agricultural sector. He stated that difficult decisions like these were essential for long-term improvements and would benefit farmers nationwide.