China-Pakistan trade surges as Khunjerab Pass opens year-round

Following customs clearance, a convoy of 25 domestically manufactured tractor trucks, valued at a total of USD 1.5 million, departed from Khunjerab Pass in Xinjiang, China.

These “Made in China” machines will travel along the Karakoram Highway to reach Sost Port in Pakistan, serving as a gateway for distribution along the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and to global markets, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

Since the beginning of this year, 1,271 vehicles have crossed the border, transporting 12,432 tons of goods valued at over USD 95.26 million, according to local customs data.

Located in Tashkurgan Tajik Autonomous County in Kashgar, Khunjerab Pass is the only land border crossing between China and Pakistan.

Previously, due to high-altitude conditions and severe winter weather, it operated for only eight months each year.

However, as of December 1, 2024, the pass has transitioned to year-round operations, making it the first high-altitude land port under BRI to function continuously throughout the year.

“The winter opening of the Karakoram Highway has created new business opportunities for China-Pakistan trade,” said a Pakistani truck driver with the surname Khan.

He observed that the ongoing operation of the highway has significantly lowered the costs associated with refrigerated transportation.

“Goods can now be transported from Karachi to Kashgar in just eight days. When considering factors such as cargo value, transit time, and cost, land transport presents a more competitive option than sea or air freight.”

Khan frequently drives refrigerated trucks northward from Karachi along the Karakoram Highway, delivering frozen seafood to Kashgar.

As of this year, Khunjerab Pass has recorded a total of 3,962 cross-border travelers and processed 3,036.46 tons of agricultural and ancillary products.