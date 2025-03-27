Eight Pakistan T20 squad players join ODI team in Napier

Eight players from Pakistan’s T20 squad have joined the ODI team in Napier ahead of the upcoming series against New Zealand.

Agha Salman, Haris Rauf, Khushdil Shah, and Irfan Khan Niazi have become part of the ODI squad. Additionally, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali, and Usman Khan have also linked up with the team.

The first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand is scheduled to take place on March 29 in Napier.

Meanwhile, the remaining eight players from the T20 squad will depart for Pakistan today.