Maxwell bags unwanted record with golden duck against GT

Australian batter Glenn Maxwell registered an unwanted Indian Premier League record with a golden duck in the PBKS vs GT game at the IPL 2025. The right-handed batter, representing Punjab Kings, arrived at the crease after Azmatullah Omarzai was dismissed in the 11th over of their innings in the game against Gujarat Titans. However, Glenn Maxwell recorded a golden duck after he was trapped leg before wicket off Sai Kishore. After GT players’ intense appeal, the on-field umpire raised his finger as the Australia batter began to walk back to the dugout. The duck in the PBKS vs GT game was his 19th in IPL history, breaking a tie with Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik (18 each). While Rohit’s tally of 18 ducks came in 258 IPL matches, Glenn Maxwell recorded his 19th duck in his 135th game. Sunil Narine and Piyush Chawla follow the trio with 16 ducks each. Maxwell’s golden duck, however, did little to dent PBKS proceedings in the inning owing to a brilliant unbeaten 92-run knock by their captain Shreyas Iyer. The India batter smashed nine sixes and five fours to score an unbeaten 92 of just 42 balls in the PBKS vs GT game at the ongoing IPL 2025. Shashank Singh scored a quickfire 44 off 16 balls in the latter part of the innings to help PBKS post 243/5 in their 20 overs.