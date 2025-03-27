Salman Khan breaks silence on death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has been the primary target of infamous Indian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, broke his silence on the continuous death threats.

In his latest promotional outing for his Eid release ‘Sikandar’, Salman Khan opened up on the frequent death threats from incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and shared how he has been keeping up with his work commitments, despite the looming danger.

“Bhagwan, Allah sab unpar hai. Jitni umar likhi hai, utni likhi hai. Bas yahi hai (God, Allah, everything depends on Him. It’s predetermined how long I’ll live. That’s it),” he said.

“Kabhi kabhi itne logo ko sath mein leke chalna padta hai, bas wahi dikkat aa jati hai (Sometimes, I have to take so many people along, that causes a problem),” added the ‘Tiger 3’ actor.

It is pertinent to remind here that the two bike-borne assailants of the Bishnoi gang opened fire outside Khan’s Mumbai residence in Galaxy apartments of Bandra, last April, out of which a bullet landed on his balcony.

Later, the Mumbai police uncovered the gang’s plot to kill the actor on his way to his Panvel farmhouse.

Months later, NCP leader and former lawmaker Baba Siddique was gunned down by the shooters of the same gang, for his alleged ties with Khan. During the interrogation, the accused disclosed that the Bollywood star was their primary target, but the plan was changed to kill his close friend Siddique instead, due to high security around Khan’s residence.

Besides Khan has also been receiving several death threats and extortion messages since last October.

Notably, Khan has been the target of Bishnoi for many years, who want to avenge the killing of a black buck, considered sacred by their community. One of the threatening messages last year also asked the actor to apologize for the blackbuck accident.

On the work front, Salman Khan is awaiting the release of his hotly-anticipated ‘Sikandar’, scheduled to arrive in theatres on March 30, coinciding with Eid-ul-Fitr 2025.

The ensemble cast of AR Murugadoss’ action entertainer, backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, also features Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi and veteran actor Sathyaraj.