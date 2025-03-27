Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis step out for rare date in Rome

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are living la dolce vita. The couple-who share daughter Wyatt, 10, and son Dimitri, 8-proved they’ve been making the most of their Roman holiday as they went sightseeing at iconic Italian landmarks like the Colosseum, Roman Forum, Trevi Fountain and Pantheon.

For the March 23 day in Italy, Mila and Ashton wore coordinating outfits with both wearing dark pants, gray tops and white sneakers. The That ’70s Show costars also both wore sunglasses for their outing, with Ashton, 47, wearing a sweater around his waist and the Black Swan actress stepping out with a black crossbody fanny pack.

Mila, 41, and Ashton-who got married in July 2015-were also joined by their children, Wyatt and Dimitri for their sight-seeing adventure. The family day of fun comes as Ashton films his upcoming Ryan Murphy series The Beauty-costarring Evan Peters, Jeremy Pope and Anthony Ramos-in Italy. Plus, of course, Mila and Ashton are prepared to celebrate a major milestone-their 10th wedding anniversary-this year. Although, Mila says they’re not thinking twice about it.

“It’s only 10 years,” she explained to E! News in October. “It’s not really that long. I look at my parents, and they’ve been together for 50. That’s long.”

The Friends With Benefits actress went on to share what she considers to be the secret to her longtime relationship with Ashton. “I still feel like we’re very young and we feel very young,” she shared. “I think that’s where the spark is.”

It’s fitting, too, that the couple met on the set of That ’70s Show in the ’90s, given that humor has also played a pivotal role in their relationship. As Mila noted, “We laugh at everything.” As for Ashton, he considers the family of four that he’s created with Mila to be his greatest achievement.

“The dream role is the role I play as a father and a husband,” he told E! News in 2023. “My life is so good. I love spending time with my kids. I love my wife so much. I’m the most fortunate human being that I know, and I could take all my problems, put them in the middle of the room with everybody else on the planet’s problems, and I’d go get mine back because I love my problems and I love my joys.” The Just Married actor emphasised, “I wouldn’t give it up for a minute.”