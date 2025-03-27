‘Snow White’ tops box office despite poor reviews

Disney’s live-action Snow White has taken the top spot at the North American box office, earning an estimated $87.3 million globally on its opening weekend.

Despite this, the film’s earnings fell below expectations, especially for a production that reportedly cost over $270 million. While Snow White led in North America, its performance in China was underwhelming, earning less than $1 million in its first three days. Industry experts believe that the film’s controversies and Hollywood’s waning influence in Asia contributed to the disappointing figures.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a 44 percent critics’ score, while audience reception is more favorable at 73 percent. Reviews remain divided, with some praising its visuals and others calling it a “mash-up” with unsettling CGI. The film faced backlash over various issues, including: The casting of Rachel Zegler as Snow White. Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel statements were made by lead actresses Zegler and Gal Gadot.

Debates over the portrayal of dwarfs, with the use of CGI instead of live-action actors, sparked criticism. Despite its box office lead, Snow White may struggle to recoup its hefty budget. Whether it will gain momentum in the coming weeks remains to be seen.