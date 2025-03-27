Ben Affleck breaks silence on Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck is sharing his side of the story. Over three months after the Good Will Hunting star and Jennifer Lopez finalised their divorce, he addressed the end of their two-year marriage-which followed an engagement in the mid-aughts before a breakup until 2021. “There’s a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something,” Ben explained to GQ in an interview published March 25. “The truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting.” And while he acquiesced that he and the Maid in Manhattan star had some fundamental differences in their approach to fame, he emphasized of their breakup, “There’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue.” The 52-year-old-who shares kids Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13, with ex Jennifer Garner-also added context to a widely circulated clip from Jennifer’s The Greatest Love Story Never Told, where he briefly compared their different perspectives on celebrity life saying, “you don’t marry a ship captain and say you don’t like water.” As he added to GQ, “As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things.” But while Ben stood by his previous commentsmade in the documentary, he noted that his and Jennifer’s different takes on fame were not what caused their divorce. “You’ve got to own what you knew going into any relationship,” he continued. “I think it’s important to say that wasn’t the cause of some major fracture. It’s not like you can watch that documentary and go, ‘Oh, now I understand the issues that these two had.'”