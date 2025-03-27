Burning Balochistan

A recent terror attack in Gwadar district claimed the lives of five passengers. The terrorists, reportedly from the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), are using fear and violence among the public to push their agenda. They target innocent people and damage national stability.

Terrorism in Balochistan is not a new challenge, but the rising frequency of such attacks is alarming. Blocking highways, setting vehicles on fire and killing passengers after checking their ID cards show the organised nature of these crimes. Also, Chinese guests are targeted. These acts are not just against a few individuals but against the peace and progress of the entire region. The enemies of Pakistan do not want to see Balochistan develop, and they are trying to spread chaos to stop economic and infrastructural growth.

The government has strongly condemned these attacks and has vowed to punish the culprits. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari have assured that terrorism will not be allowed to succeed. However, words alone are not enough. There must be a stronger and more effective response. Security forces need better resources, intelligence networks must improve, and local communities should be protected from such brutal acts.

Pakistan cannot afford to let terror groups dictate its future. The fight against terrorism must continue with full force, ensuring that innocent lives are not lost, and the dream of a peaceful, prosperous Balochistan is not shattered.

Terrorism thrives when there is instability, and the only way to defeat it is through a combination of strong security measures and economic opportunities for the people of Balochistan. A long-term strategy is required to end this cycle of violence. *