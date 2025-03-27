Punjab’s Ramadan Nigheban Package and Ramadan Sahulat Bazaars

As the holy month of Ramadan, filled with blessings and mercy, nears its conclusion, the Punjab government remains steadfast in its mission to provide maximum relief to citizens. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the provincial administration has worked tirelessly to ensure quality facilities and affordable essentials for the public during this sacred month.

Historically, Ramadan in Punjab-like elsewhere-has been marked by steep price hikes and shortages of essential items. However, this year, the Chief Minister and her team have rewritten that narrative. Across neighbourhoods and markets, citizens are acknowledging, many for the first time, that the prices of groceries, fruits, and vegetables have remained stable, with ample supplies available at reasonable rates.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, her cabinet, and district administrations across Punjab have personally monitored Ramadan bazaars and general markets to inspect the quality and pricing of goods. When the province’s chief executive actively engages on the ground to deliver relief to the common citizen, the impact is tangible. People are not only experiencing this relief firsthand but are also openly expressing gratitude for a government that prioritizes action over hollow promises. For Maryam Nawaz, governance is not about grand slogans or empty philosophies-it is about grassroots work and delivering real benefits to the people.

For now, Ramadan 2025 in Punjab will be remembered not just as a month of spiritual reflection but as a milestone in people-centred governance.

This year, the Punjab government introduced two landmark programs: the Ramadan Nigheban Package and the Ramadan Sahulat Bazaars. Unlike previous years, when only a handful of subsidized items were available in Ramadan bazaars-often leading to long queues for flour and sugar-this year’s Sahulat Bazaars ensured a seamless experience. A total of 80 Ramadan Sahulat Bazaars were established across Punjab, offering not only flour and sugar but also a wide range of essentials in abundant quantities. Over 12 million citizens have benefited from these bazaars, with no shortages or chaotic lines reported.

Building on last year’s success of doorstep ration delivery, the Punjab government this year distributed Rs. 10,000 per family to 3 million deserving households under the Nigheban Package. The transparent disbursement of Rs. 30 billion in aid-without political favouritism or bureaucratic delays-stands as a testament to the administration’s efficiency. Eligible families registered through a merit-based system, with no interference from political representatives. This dignified approach ensured that aid reached those who truly needed it.

While Punjab’s initiatives set a benchmark, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s Ramadan relief efforts tell a different story. The KP cabinet approved a Rs. 10 billion Ramadan package only midway through Ramadan, with funds allegedly distributed among Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members and loyalists. Reports suggest that ordinary citizens in KP received no substantial relief, exposing the disparity between claims of “change” and actual governance.

Under Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, Punjab has launched over 80 public welfare projects without a single allegation of corruption-a rarity in Pakistan’s political landscape. This reflects a governance model rooted in integrity, public service, and accountability. When leaders prioritize people’s welfare, manage public funds transparently, and uphold merit, the results speak for themselves.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif has redefined public service in Punjab, setting a new standard for proactive and compassionate governance. The overwhelming public appreciation for the Ramadan initiatives underscores their success. As the province looks ahead, citizens are optimistic that this momentum of service and relief will continue over the next four years. For now, Ramadan 2025 in Punjab will be remembered not just as a month of spiritual reflection but as a milestone in people-centred governance.

In the words of a citizen: “When intentions are pure and leadership is committed, even the toughest challenges turn into opportunities for service.”

The writer is Punjab Minister for Information and Culture.