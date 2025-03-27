CUI Wah goes green

Prof. Dr. Sajid Qamar, Rector COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abid, Director CUI Wah Campus, inaugurated the 400 KW Solar Power Generation System on March 27, 2025. The ceremony was attended by principal officers, including Dr. Tahir Naeem, Director P&D and HRD, along with team members and Heads of Departments/Sections of CUI Wah Campus.

This milestone marks a significant step toward integrating renewable, affordable, and reliable solar energy to reduce the campus’s carbon footprint. The system will play a crucial role in ensuring a sustainable energy future at CUI Wah Campus and stands as a testament to CUI’s commitment to clean energy and environmental sustainability.

Furthermore, this initiative directly aligns with SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), ensuring access to affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy to meet the campus’s needs. It also contributes to SDG 13 (Climate Action) by providing a clean, renewable energy source that reduces greenhouse gas emissions, lowers the campus’s carbon footprint, and helps mitigate climate change.