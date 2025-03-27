Iftar dinner hosted by Parliamentary Secretary for Housing

Parliamentary Secretary for Housing and Urban Development, Sultan Bajwa, hosted an iftar dinner attended by over 100 members of the provincial assembly, provincial ministers, high-ranking officials, political leaders and businessmen.Prominent attendees included Provincial Minister for HUD&PHE Bilal Yasin, Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, Law Minister Sohaib Bherth, Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Transport Minister Bilal Akbar, Irrigation Minister Kazim Peerzada, Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh, and Minerals Minister Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani.Other notable guests included Chief Whip Punjab Assembly Rana Arshad, Chairman Privileges Committee Samiullah Khan, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sajid Zafar Dall, Secretary Punjab Assembly Amir Habib, DGPR Ghulam Saghir Shahid, RPO Sheikhupura Athar Ismail, DG WASA Tayyab Farid,DG LDA Tahir Farooq and DG PHATA Sikandar Zaheen.During the iftar dinner, discussions focused on national development, stability, current situation, and other issues.