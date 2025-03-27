US cutting Gavi vaccine alliance aid may cause ‘over a million deaths’

The United States cutting funding to Gavi, an organisation that provides vaccines to the world’s poorest countries, could result in more than a million deaths and will endanger lives everywhere, the group’s CEO warned on Thursday. The news that Washington is planning to end funding for Gavi, first reported in the New York Times, comes as the two-month-old administration of President Donald Trump aggressively slashes foreign aid. The decision was included in a 281-page spreadsheet that the severely downsized United States Agency for International Development sent to Congress on Monday night. Gavi’s chief executive Sania Nishtar told AFP the alliance had “not received a termination notice from the US government”. The alliance was “engaging with the White House and Congress with a view to securing $300 million approved by Congress for our 2025 activities and longer-term funding”, Nishtar said.