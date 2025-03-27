CDA commits to better healthcare

Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad has said provision of better and improved health facilities to CDA employees and general public of Islamabad is the foremost priority of CDA. He said these remarks during a meeting with a delegation of ADB lead by its Country Director Emma Fan at CDA Headquarters and discussed upgradation of Health care facilities at Capital Hospital. After the meeting, Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) signed a landmark agreement to transform Islamabad’s Capital Hospital into a modern healthcare facility through its upgradation as well as provision of better and improved state of the art health facilities. The Agreement was signed today by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa and ADB Country Director Emma Fan at a ceremony which was attended by Member Administration, CDA Talat Mahmood, Member Planning, Dr. Khalid Hafeez, Member Estate Esfundyar Baloch and other the senior officers of CDA and ADB.

Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chairman CDA said that CDA intends not only to improve overall performance of different services which are being provided by CDA through specialists and qualified doctors of their specific fields as well as wanted to upgrade quality of healthcare so that employees of CDA will get state of the art health facilities on modern lines under one place, thus saving precious lives of people at large. He said that under the agreement, ADB will arrange a transaction advisor, providing technical expertise and financial structuring support to implement the major upgradation of health facilities which will include construction as well as renovations of the existing structure, significantly expanding the facility’s current 500-bed capacity.

Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized the project’s importance for CDA’s employees and the residents of Islamabad. He stated that the partnership represents his firm commitment to delivering world-class healthcare services to both CDA employees and the general public of Islamabad. With ADB’s technical support, we will create a medical facility that meets international standards while remaining accessible to all citizens.

ADB Country Director Emma Fan appreciated Chairman CDA’s efforts regarding upgradation, improving better health facilities in Capital Hospital for CDA employees. She said that ADB is committed to supporting Pakistan’s healthcare infrastructure development. The upgraded Capital Hospital will feature state-of-the-art medical equipment, modernized treatment facilities, and enhanced patient care services. The project is designed to meet the growing healthcare demands of Islamabad’s expanding population while establishing new benchmarks for public health services in Pakistan especially in Islamabad.

Both sides expressed their firm resolve that this collaboration will deliver long-term improvements to Islamabad’s healthcare landscape which will enable CDA employees to have modern health services comparable to leading private hospitals while maintaining its commitment to serving all segments of society.