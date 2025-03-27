Hailstorms destroy crops, trees in Upper Dir

Crops and trees have been badly damaged following hailstorms that lashed Shrengal, Ashirai and Dogdara areas of upper Dir during the last 48 hours.

Meanwhile, rain has been continuing in Upper Dir for the last two days while it has been snowing over the mountains, leading to a rise in water level in the River Panjkorra.

Drivers have been advised to exercise caution due to the fear of landslides on Dir-Kamrat highway.

Similarly, rain and hailstorms have also been reported from different parts of Khyber district and its adjoining areas.

On the other hand, the Met Office forecast more rains, accompanied by strong winds, for upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while snow over the mountains during the next 24 hours. It predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in these areas. It further said that showers were also likely at a few places in upper Punjab and lower KP during the aforementioned period.