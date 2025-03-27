SAPM Tariq Fatemi holds meetings with US officials

The visiting Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Syed Tariq Fatemi, Wednesday held meetings with key US officials during which he discussed ways to promote Pakistan-US bilateral relations, especially cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, according to a press release of the Pakistani embassy. Regional situation and international issues were also discussed, the press release said. The Special Assistant met with Senior Bureau Official/Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Lisa Kenna and Senior Director for South and Central Asia National Security Council Ricky Gill. He also met with Ranking Member Congressman Gregory Meeks, Chairman of the Sub-Committee on South and Central Asia, Congressman Bill Huizeng of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Senator Jim Banks. Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, was also present during these meetings. During his meetings with the American leaders, the Special Assistant highlighted the economic priorities of the Government of Pakistan. He said that the efforts of the government have resulted into a clear improvement of economic indicators. The recognition of the improvement of economic indicators by the IMF and the World Bank was a proof that the economy was moving in the right direction, he added. Fatemi said that trade and investment were among the top priorities in Pak-US relations. He said that there exists immense potential for promoting trade and economic relations between the two countries, which will not only benefit the businesses of both countries but will also have a positive impact on the economy of the region.