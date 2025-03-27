Jaffar Express resumes operations

Federal Minister for Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs and SAFRON, Amir Muqam on Thursday said that those obstructing Balochistan’s development have failed, emphasizing that the Prime Minister and Army Chief remain committed to national security.

He was speaking at the resumption of Jaffer Express operations from Peshawar to Quetta after a 16-day suspension due to an attack in Bolan, Balochistan.

The service was restored from Peshawar under the supervision of Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi, with 300 passengers onboard.

The Jaffer Express train service to Quetta resumed operations following the Balochistan incident, on special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“The enemies of Pakistan want to paralyze life in the country but will never succeed,” Amir Muqam declared while paying tribute to journalists martyred in KP’s war against terrorism.

He credited public cooperation for defeating terrorist designs.

The minister criticized PTI for what he called prioritizing political agitation over governance, alleging the party was pursuing foreign agendas instead of addressing KP’s development needs.

He particularly slammed PTI for what he described as politically-motivated distribution of Ramazan relief packages.

Amir Muqam confirmed the government would continue repatriating illegal Afghan refugees as per policy. He lamented KP leadership’s absence during positive developments like the train service restoration.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said that terrorists and anti-state elements would not be allowed to disrupt normal life in the country.

“While terrorism remains a national challenge, certain groups continue to prioritize their agendas over peace and development,” he remarked.