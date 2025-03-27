National voter count climbs to 133.41m

The number of registered voters in Pakistan has reached 133.4 million this year from 132.67 million, increasing by more than 747,000, according to the latest data released by the country’s top poll-organising authority.

Despite the remarkable rise in the number of voters in the country, the figures highlight a persistent gender gap in voter registration, with male voters significantly outnumbering female voters across the country.

The data, released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday, showed that of the total number of voters across the country, 71.65 million are male voters (53.71%), while 61.76 million are female voters (46.29%).

According to the data, Islamabad boasts 1.18 million voters, with 619,573 males (52.34%) and 564,088 females (47.66%).

Meanwhile, Balochistan has 5.56 million voters, with a notable 3.1 million males (56.01%) and 2.4 million females (43.99%).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 12.33 million male voters (54.38%) and 13.45 million female voters (45.62%), for a total of 22.67 million voters.

Punjab, home to the largest voter base, has 44.67 million males (53.24%) and 35.54 million females (46.76%), totalling 76.01 million voters.

Sindh’s total voters stand at 27.98 million, with 15.11 million males (54.03%) and 12.86 million females (45.97%).

The total number of voters in Quetta is 886,841. Out of these, 505,176 are male voters (56.96%), and 381,665 are female voters (43.04%). In millions, this translates to around 0.88 million voters.

Peshawar has a total of 2,172,048 voters. Male voters account for 1,196,496 (55.09%), while female voters number 975,552 (44.91%). This is about 2.17 million voters in total.

Summing up the totals for Karachi Central, Karachi East, Karachi South, and Karachi West, the total number of voters in Karachi is 6,279,353. Male voters total 2,691,981, and female voters total 2,883,081. This is approximately 11.85 million voters.

Lahore has a total of 7,230,110 voters. Male voters number 3,801,545 (52.58%), and female voters number 3,428,565 (47.42%). This is approximately 7.23 million voters.

The total number of voters in Faisalabad is 5,504,593. Male voters account for 2,941,658 (53.44%), while female voters number 2,562,935 (46.56%). This is approximately 5.48 million voters.

Rawalpindi has a total of 3,442,156 voters. Male voters number 1,766,718 (51.33%), and female voters number 1,675,438 (48.67%). This is approximately 3.41 million voters. In summary, the total number of voters in these six major cities is nearly 25.51 million. Male voters constitute around 12.90 million, while female voters make up about 11.90 million.