FAO trains 90,000 farmers in Sindh

The food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), in collaboration with various agricultural institutions, including Sindh Agriculture University, is providing advanced training to 90,000 farmers in three districts of Sindh in the first phase of its program.

This was expressed by the Project Coordinator FAO Ashfaq Ahmed Nahiyoon during a media briefing at FAO’s Sindh office. He stated that climate change was a serious challenge for global agriculture, with Sindh’s farmers among the most vulnerable.

To address this, he said that FAO, under the Green Climate Fund-backed project “Transforming the Indus Basin with Climate Resilient Agriculture and Water Management”, was conducting large-scale training sessions to help farmers adopt climate-smart agricultural practices.

“In the first phase, training sessions are being held for farmers in Umerkot, Badin and Sanghar, focusing on climate adaptation and sustainable techniques. So far, 10,000 farmers have received training in advanced cultivation methods through Sindh Agriculture University, Agricultural Research Sindh and the Agriculture Extension Departments.

FAO’s Technical Officer and Agronomist Ghulam Murtaza Arain informed that farmer field schools (FFS) had been set up in these districts, providing hands-on training in land preparation, seed quality enhancement, climate-smart cultivation methods, intercropping, water-efficient irrigation, organic fertilization, crop rotation, cooperative marketing systems and afforestation campaigns.